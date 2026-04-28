Advertising gets absurd: VCCP and Joint serve up strange solutions

Both VCCP and Joint have launched new campaigns that join a growing number of ads choosing to veer away from the purposeful and steer heavily into the nonsensical.

For Fridge Raiders snacks, Joint has conjured up a couple of hapless arctic explorers for no obvious reason other than entertainment value. And likewise with VCCP and Müller FRijj milkshakes, who have together dreamed up a mooing dinosaur, again quite inexplicably but equally memorably.

Both pretty preposterous ideas and it’s hard to tell whether they are born of playfulness or desperation. Either way they are an antidote to earnestness and a distraction from more serious stuff.

MAA creative scale (both): 6