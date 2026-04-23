Advertising as toruture? Marketing hits a new low

For anyone who takes the free, ad-funded option on streaming services, the constant, unskippable, highly interruptive brand messages can seem like torture. It’s as if advertising is nothing more than an instrument used to torture you into paying for subscriptions.

So it’s interesting that Spotify’s campaign promoting “ad-free music listening” freely risks annoying its advertisers by demonstrating just how much an ad-break can ruin your experience.

Ironically, this campaign created by an agency called Machine_ is pretty good. They didn’t even use AI to create the images, amazingly. Ice-cold water, feathers, eye drops and freezers help underline the very human message. (More below.)

MAA creative scale: 7.5