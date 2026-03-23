Will WPP’s Cindy Rose land her $14.5m WPP windfall?

Is WPP CEO Cindy Rose worth a maximum $14.5m (£11m) and is she likely to get it?

This is what the former Microsoft exec has been promised if she succeeds in doubling WPP’s share price: a pretty tall order it appears until you recall that the shares were trading above this level about a year ago. The shares are currently at a year low of 220p valuing the company at “just” £2.29bn. Not that long ago it was £17bn.

Rose’s money is also being hiked because, it seems, she was earning less than some WPP execs in the US – which is an eye-opener. After all these individuals, who presumably include those running what’s now WPP Media, were hardly game changers in the wider WPP picture. Former WPP CEO Mark Read earned less than some US-based execs in 2023 (£4.5m) and 2024 (£3.8m.) Read is still on the payroll until June on £1.15m.

WPP still turns over more than rival Publicis at around £20bn although Publicis is currently valued at €17bn, roughly what WPP used to be. On the face of it then Rose looks to have a reasonable chance of landing her windfall.

PS WPP has announced its 30 year relationship with IBM has ended. Back in the day IBM consolidated all its work with WPP’s Ogilvy. Media moved out in 2024.