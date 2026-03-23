VCCP and Primark go ‘shockingly chic’ for spring campaign

Primark is one of the UK’s high street success stories, and while their fast fashion might not be to everyone’s taste, the affordable prices and decent designs make the brand pretty popular.

VCCP’s latest work for the brand leans in to aself-deprecation and plays with the idea that Primark clothing is “shockingly chic” for the price, with a film that adopts the tone of a serious fashion ad until the “cor blimey these don’t cost much” finale.

Wendy Duggan, marketing director at Primark, said: “Shockingly Chic is about us putting our style credentials front and centre… We want to challenge perceptions head on in our own way, full of humour and fun. It follows on from our first integrated brand campaign ‘In Denim We Can’ and marks another important step in how we show up as a modern, fashion brand that delivers unbeatable value.”

Nikki Lindman, creative director at VCCP, said: “There’s something thrilling about telling someone your outfit is from Primark and watching their reaction. Shockingly Chic leans into that magic moment. When you’re underestimated, surprise is your superpower – and we wanted to celebrate that with a big, bold, tongue-in-‘chic’ love letter to high fashion.”

Good to see a cut-price brand like Primark investing in quality advertising. It’s part of a campaign that spans TV, social, DOOH, radio, partnerships with Sheerluxe (owned by Future) and The Telegraph, plus an on-demand streaming presence across Married at First Sight Australia on Channel 4 platforms.

MAA creative scale: 7