US Army inches towards $4bn ad review

Who would like a $4 billion account (yes that’s billion) although it could prove rather tricky in the current climate. That’s what the US Army account, currently at Omnicom’s DDB Chicago reportedly spends. DDB is being folded into TBWA of course, following the Omnicom/IPG merger. The business is said to be worth $40m annually to Omnicom so it’s likely to try to hang on to it when the current review, scheduled for 2027, eventually takes place.

Donald Trump and defence secretary Pete Hegseth are currently shipping troops from around the world to the Persian Gulf, which gives an indication of some of the issues facing the army’s agency. It’s main task is to recruit around 60,000 people a year, which may prove more difficult if there’s a greater chance of being shot at. But you never know in MAGA America.

There’s talk of a multi-agency solution for one of the biggest accounts in the world. Such a government contract is hardly likely to go to French-owned Publicis or British WPP so some other agencies may get a chance instead of an Omnicom shoe-in. Quite a task whoever wins.