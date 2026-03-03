Tesco drops ‘Every Little Helps’ for new line – with a twist

When Tesco decides on a new “brand platform” it’s big stuff in the UK economy and now it’s moving on from the celebrated ‘Every Little Helps’ to ‘Need Anything From Tesco?’

UK CEO Ashwin Prasad says: “At Tesco, ’Every Little Helps’ has always been rooted in the real actions our colleagues take every day to support customers, whether that’s going the extra mile in store to support a customer who needs it or supporting hundreds of schools to access free fruit and veg for their pupils.

“The new ‘Need anything from Tesco?’ platform is intended to build on that as we continually work towards new, thoughtful ways to do more for our customers and local communities whilst still providing great quality food at the right price. I am excited to see where the campaign takes us as we start to actively ask the question: Need anything from Tesco?”

TV by BBH, directed by Tore Frandsen.

As you can see, they’re still having it both ways. Long-serving slogans don’t just disappear to order, as John Lewis found with ‘Never knowingly undersold.’

Tesco has nearly 30 per cent of UK sales through supermarkets so it may be sensible to make such ubiquity the centrepiece of what it stands for. But departing from your roots can backfire. Be interesting to watch this one. Sainsbury’s, for example, is doubling down on food so may see this as an opportunity.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.