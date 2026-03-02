Refuge hammers home its case for International Women’s Day

Charity Refuge is running a campaign from agency Revolt for International Women’s Day, pointing out that the most dangerous place for women is actually their home. (It may contain a man.) Done as a property ad, which isn’t a bad idea.

Refuge’s Laura Burnell says: “We’ve been taught to fear the stranger on the street, but the reality is that one in four women will experience domestic abuse in her lifetime. Each detail in our campaign film reveals the hidden, everyday ways domestic abuse can be perpetrated behind closed doors. Wherever and however abuse shows up, Refuge is here for you.”

Revolt creative director Harriet Ronn says: “Our hope is that the campaign reminds the viewer to not always take a ‘happy’ home at face value, and inspires support for Refuge’s life-changing services for women escaping these nightmarish homes.”

Refuge ambassador Cherie Blair (no less) says: “For so many women, abuse happens in the very place that’s meant to feel safest. If this video helps even one woman recognise the signs and seek support, it will have made a difference.”

Like a lot of recent ads (and not just for charities) this makes its point powerfully and then comes back with more. There’s an almost irresistible temptation for advertisers who think they have a good cause to overdo it.

Less here would have been rather more.

MAA creative scale 4.5.