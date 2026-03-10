Publicis tops WARC’s 2026 winners

WARC, now part of the Cannes Lions set-up, has announced its latest Creative 100, the most awarded campaigns and companies.

Top campaign is ‘Three Words’ by Pubicis Conseil Paris for Axa (below), top agency is Publicis’ LePub independent agency is Serviceplan Munich, network is WPP’s Ogilvy, independent network Serviceplan, brand Heineken (handled by LePub), advertiser Unilever and country the US.

Amy Rodgers, head of content, WARC Creative, says: “The WARC Creative 100 celebrates the multi-award-winning campaigns and companies that are shaping the future of the marketing industry by using the power of creativity as a driver of differentiation and change. It’s a time to reflect on great work and the creative minds behind the campaigns, and be inspired by these successes.”

Interesting that the UK stays in second place for creativity although the gap with those countries beneath it is narrowing. These awards aggregations can be deceptive: they don’t necessarily say who’s doing well. WPP was the Cannes Lions holding company of the year last year with (now departed) CEO Mark Read celebrating on stage with the team. While back at home clearly the financial wheels were coming off.

With the first part of this year’s awards season almost upon us if would be good if results reflected performance more accurately.