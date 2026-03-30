PayPal stretches its tentacles with new Leo campaign

On the face of it PayPal+ looks a good deal, extra benefits from the online pay service that really got online payments moving. A noisy new campaign starring Will Ferrell from Leo in the US does a pretty good job of hammering home the point.

PayPal was where Elon Musk and serial Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel first got together, eventually selling their merged business to eBay for $1.5bn in 2007. Small change now in these circles but game-changing back then. Thiel went on to back Facebook, Musk we know about (at least he makes some things although what he does with them may be questionable.)

Why does the PayPal+ campaign make you a little uneasy? It’s another sign of the dominance of the tech bros at a time when the consequences of many of their routine actions are being highlighted in court, with some (quite small) findings against them. It’s not their “tobacco moment” yet but we can but hope.

The ad industry, of course, takes its money where it can find it.

This one? MAA creative scale: 5.5.