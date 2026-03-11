Orange dials into more women’s football success

Orange was a big Cannes winner with its Les Bleues from Publicis’ Marcel a couple of years ago and it’s back, this time from Publicis Conseil with ‘Le match avant le match’ showing the effort that goes into women’s football, from the players chiefly (with Orange support.)

Like the best French cop shows it’s both stylish and gritty – and you don’t need to be fluent in French to get the point. Timed for International Women’s Day.

Could be another award winner in waiting.

MAA creative scale: 8.