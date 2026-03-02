New business ace Lucy Taylor joins BigSmall

Quite a lot of former holding company people will be finding new billets this year. One such is Lucy Taylor, former head of new business at Omnicom’s MullenLowe (now no more) and other agencies besides including, briefly, WPP’s Y&R before it too disappeared.

You might decide to try something else in these circumstances but the capable Taylor, who regularly featured in Campaign’s list of top new business execs, has surfaced as partner, business and brand at consultancy BigSmall (below with founders Ben Cleaver and Tom Evans.)

Taylor says: “BigSmall brings together everything I’ve been looking for: exceptional thinkers, shared values and the freedom to work further upstream where brand decisions shape businesses, not just communications. It’s an incredibly smart model that enables us to move fast, think deeply and build a business around what we genuinely believe delivers impact for clients and for the world beyond the work.”