Nature, wildlife and Mother Earth claim primetime slots across Ocean Outdoor’s UK network

Environmental charities and non-profits working to restore and protect the natural world, combat climate change and create access to sustainable clean water supplies have been chosen as Ocean Outdoor’s 2026 Drops in the Ocean partners.

The scheme gives six beneficiaries the chance to appear at scale across some of the best Digital Out of Home (DOOH) screens in 18 UK cities to promote their work and build public support. They include long-term public participation programmes in London, Scotland, and grassroots conservation work in more than 40 other countries.

Now in its fifth year, Ocean donates 2% of its annual reported revenue in Digital Out of Home (DOOH) screen space to organisations and trouble shooters on the frontline of conservation and climate change. To date, Ocean has given close to £9 million in screen value to 25 non-profits looking to raise funds, campaign for conservation and progress important land and sea-based projects both here and overseas.

Ocean Outdoor senior marketing manager Shona Dobson says: “Drops in the Ocean is about reconnecting us all to the natural world, turning a spotlight on the often-unsung work of those who are safeguarding wildlife habitats, protecting endangered marine life and advancing the right for everyone to have access to sustainable clean water supplies.

“This is a transformational year in terms of developing the scale and reach of Drops in the Ocean which will be giving screen time to a range of important projects underway both here and abroad in multiple countries. We look forward to working directly with everyone involved to give these campaigns a front seat.”

The 2026 beneficiaries, chosen from a list of 20 applications, are:

London Wildlife Trust which manages 36 free-to-access urban nature reserves, teaching more than 10,000 young people each year about nature in the city, using expert ecological knowledge to transform landscapes into resilient, wildlife-rich places.

Hebridean Whale & Dolphin Trust which protects whales, dolphins and porpoises in Scottish waters, carrying out long-term monitoring of cetaceans to generate robust datasets that are used by researchers, universities, policymakers and conservation bodies. At the heart of this work is public participation.

Justdiggit, one of Ocean’s original Drops in the Ocean partners, whose primary objective is to cool down the planet by regreening degraded African landscapes, transforming vulnerable ecosystems into productive environments that benefit both people and planet. More than 500,000 hectares of land has been restored to date.

WaterAid, an international non-profit with one goal: to change the world through water. Along with decent toilets and good hygiene, a reliable supply of clean water is essential for health, dignity and a life of opportunity. Water Aid works alongside communities in 22 countries.



Fauna & Flora which works closely with local conservation partners in well over 40 countries. Work ranges from habitat destruction to illegal wildlife trade, climate change to plastic pollution, corporate sustainability to global policy.

Word Forest, a Devon based international charity working to tackle the climate crisis through reforestation, having already planted more than 1.5 million trees across Kenya. These forests not only help decarbonise the atmosphere, they also provide food security, reliable income and long-term environmental stability for local communities.