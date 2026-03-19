More changes at McCann

Taking on a big new job when there’s a major merger in the wings is always going to be a risky business but life at what used to be IPG’s McCann in the UK and is now part of Omnicom looks hazardous in the extreme.

Now CCO Emiliano González De Pietri is leaving just four months after abandoning what looks like a big job in Madrid. He joined shortly after Lynsey Atkin from Channel 4 came and went in the same role, in her case to set up new agency Baby Teeth.

Any number of things could have happened to upset well-laid plans of course. business could have turned down, some smart bean counter may have thought why don’t we save more money. But it’s hardly a good look for an industry that needs to attract talent, or its newly-minted biggest player.