MAA Ad of the Week: Wonderhood Studios for Hargreaves Lansdown

You’d need to be the proverbial cock-eyed optimist to invest in Britain at the moment but, amazingly, some people are and some of them are even making money out of it.

But let’s not suppose it’s all plain sailing, as a quick tour through fairly recent British history will show.

That’s the thinking behind Wonderhood Studios’ debut for investment platform Hargeaves Lansdown and it pays off here.

Treating your audience like adults really can work.