MAA Ad of the Week: Margot Robbie for Chanel

Luxury brands tend not to stint on their ads and here’s Michel Gondry for Chanel with multiple Margot Robbies and Kylie Minogue on vocals. No short cuts here, their lawyers wouldn’t allow it.

As Emma Hall noted: fashion brands seem to be doing advertising a lot better than FMCG these days (see also Gucci, Prada, and Burberry), perhaps because it’s a business where creativity is non-negotiable.

Maybe such companies are just better at brands? Big fashion brands may be part of even bigger conglomerates these days but they keep their identity. Something the mostly male top management of the ad holding companies has certainly struggled with over the years. Maybe the new top WPP duo of Cindy Rose and Devika Bulchandani will show a surer touch?