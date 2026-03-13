MAA Ad of the Week: Gillian Anderson for M&S and Mother

Mother got off to rather a rocky start for M&S, its first non-food Christmas ad had what looked like a Palestinian flag in it and something of a kerfuffle ensued (smoothed over.) Food is still handled in-house but Mother has since stretched its legs on most other bits and the new campaign with Gillian Anderson as ‘chief compliments officer’ has wowed the internet (well the denizens of Linkedin anyway.)

Like many Mother campaigns, it makes the obvious point simply and clearly and then adds something to surprise you (in this case her friendly demeanour and title.). Simple really….