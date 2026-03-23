MAA Ad of the Week: ‘Cold’ Spice from Spanish agency Burns

Lots of brands linger in people’s minds because of advertising they produced years ago, brand-building stuff unlike the torrent of digital we enjoy today.

Old Spice is one such, launched on an unsuspecting world by Wieden+Kennedy. Now Spanish agency Burns has taken up the challenge a decade later with a campaign that doesn’t match the original but is still better than most of the stuff we see now.

Burns says it merges human with digital. Can’t see just forget digital for a minute? Everything is these days, we all know it only too well.