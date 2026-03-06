MAA Ad of the Week: Axe from Lola Madrid

There should be nothing too complicated about Unilever’s Axe: spray it on and attractive women will fall at your feet. (It’s still called Lynx in the UK, so that’s a bit complicated but never mind)

BBH began it with some weirdly beautiful ads that stuck to its ancient caveman theme nevertheless. But then the client, mired in company-wide purpose got all serious (with 72andSunny I think.) Thankfully common sense prevailed and Lola, formerly Lola MullenLowe is on the case happily, with a World Cup special.

The Lowe element in IPG’s MullenLowe (recently deceased) was famed for humour, sometimes showing a finesse that rivalled the best comedy writing. They would have recognised a kindred spirit here.