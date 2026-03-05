Lola’s LOL for Axe – but will Trump have the last laugh?

‘Smell your best when you look your worst’ is a pretty attractive proposition and it’s the latest for Unilever’s Axe from the ever-inventive crew at Lola Madrid (formerly Lola MullenLowe.) The residue of the once-great Lowe agency still has a foothold in Unilever.

An optimistic fan finds a friend.

Global brand director Caroline Gregory says: “During the World Cup, guys are all in on football — they’re not thinking about attraction. That was exactly the opportunity. It showed us the role AXE could play and unlocked a whole world of humor where the Power of a Fragrance creates unexpected connections.”

It’s looking like a pretty unexpected World Cup, with Donald Trump on the rampage. Serves creepy FIFA boss Gianni Infantino right for giving the enthusiastic warmonger the ludicrous FIFA ‘Peace Prize.’ If they make it through to the end it’ll be a miracle.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.