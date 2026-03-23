KFC and Mother send blind believers on a golden egg hunt

Mother appears to have invented a whole parallel universe for KFC-affiliated chicken and it’s back with the spookiest realisation to date.

Directed by Vedran Rupic, who was also at the helm for the first two “Believe in Chicken” epics, it’s every bit as weird as the first two, but with an added element of tension. The spot features a whole team of blindfolded believers who are searching for the ultimate chicken and her golden egg, guided only by their faith. There’s an accompanying competition to win a golden egg and a £50,000 prize.

Monica Silic, CMO at KFC UK&I said: “We’ve built a world of true chicken obsession with Believe. We wanted to push even further with part three, celebrating the Believers who don’t just love chicken — they live it. In this exciting next chapter, we’re putting belief in chicken to the ultimate test to prove that committing to cluck is committing to life itself.”

Tomas Coleman and Derek Man Lui, executive creative directors at Mother, said: “This is not just a campaign, it’s an invitation to act. We’re elevating what being a Believer really means. What began as a playful escape from the world is now something true Believers can actually participate in.”

Director Vedran Rupic said: “It’s an honour to have been able to direct a trilogy for this innovative brand, and this film number 3 has been the most challenging yet. I like rigging, but, even for me, this was a lot of rigging. But I think it was all worth it. There was indeed a lot of believing on our end when deciding to shoot everything practically.”

KFC might have abandoned is pledge to the Better Chicken Commitment (alongside Burger King and Nando’s), but its commitment to quality advertising is clearly not up for discussion.

MAA creative scale: 8.5