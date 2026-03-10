Joanna Lumley goes in to bat for English cricket – and Toyota

Brand ambassadors are ten a penny these days – the entire Beckham family seem to be ambassadors for themselves (with one notable exception.) But English national treasure Joanna Lumley fronting up for Toyota and English cricket is an intriguing combo.

Toyota’s Luigi Luca’ says: “Joanna is the perfect partner to bring the game of cricket to a whole new audience, helping to encourage those who may not have previously considered playing or engaging with the sport. As Principal Partner to the ECB, and Automotive Partner to both Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland, we’re committed to making cricket the most inclusive team sport – a vision that comes to life through our work with Joanna and support from our cricket partners.

“We’re proud to be working closely with ECB, Cricket Scotland and Cricket Ireland to offer bursaries for kids to get involved, as well as showing our support for grassroots cricket through our Good for Cricket prize draw – with all money raised going directly back into clubs.”

Maybe she’s just what they need. Perhaps she could ride shotgun when the senior lads make one of their night club visits. Just the right air of experience and authority…

MAA creative scale: 7.