Indy agency offers ad newcomer Cindy Rose a helping hand

Independent agency UltraSuperNew (left) has noticed that new WPP CEO Cindy Rose has never actually worked in an ad agency and has offered to help out. (Don’t know why they’re so surprised, these days a working knowledge of – or even fleeting acquaintance with – AI is much more desirable.)

Anyway agency co-founder Marc Wesseling is offering Rose (who spent her career at Disney, Vodafone and, latterly, Microsoft) an internship.

He says: “We read about Cindy’s new strategy for WPP with great interest and great sympathy. (She) has had a remarkable career in tech, media and telecommunications. She is clearly a brilliant executive. But we noticed that she has never actually worked inside an advertising agency. Not a big one. Not a small one. Not any one. And we think that might be a problem when you’re running one of the biggest collections of advertising agencies in the world.”

Interns at UltraSuperNew are expected to contribute from day one, from making coffee to sitting in on client calls. Sadly, they’re unpaid but with offices in Tokyo, Singapore and Amsterdam there are compensations.