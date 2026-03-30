Heathrow airport gets an upgrade with WOW factor from St Luke’s

London’s Heathrow airport has taken a leaf out of British Airways’ advertising playbook with a new campaign by St Luke’s that is all about the “vibes” of travel rather than the logistics and pricing that are usually at the heart of a real-life booking process.

The airport’s LHR destination code is matched by three-letter tag that sums up a travel mood – ZZZ, WOW and NOM – each presented in a different typeface designed to reflect the state of mind it represents.

Meenal Varsani, head of marketing, loyalty and customer engagement at Heathrow, said: “Being the world’s most-connected airport is something we’re incredibly proud of, but connectivity is only meaningful because of what it enables. With this campaign, St Luke’s reframes Heathrow’s network not just as a map of destinations, but as a gateway to the moments that stay with you long after you’ve landed.”

Rich Denney, joint chief creative officer at St Luke’s, said: “This new campaign is about more than destinations, it’s about the feeling of what comes next. And as the UK’s most connected airport, there’s nowhere other than Heathrow where you can reach such a breadth of experiences or emotional possibilities.”

The OOH and digital campaign will run all year. The premium feel is a step up from the bears that have been at the heart of the airport’s campaign for many years.

MAA creative scale: 7