Grenadier goes back to its pub roots in battle with Land Rover

The Ineos Grenadier, chemicals magnate Jim Ratcliffe’s rival to the Land Rover Defender, was, indeed, dreamed up and named after a pub – albeit a rather posh one in London’s Belgravia.

At the time it looked as though JLR was going to drop its basic model entirely although when the Grenadier began to hove into view they changed their mind and the Defender is now the biggest, toughest of Chelsea tractors at a mere £90,000 with all the trimmings. So the Grenadier has a fight on its hands.

Hence it’s back to the pub for agency Wonderhood Studios.

According to Ineos it’s a reminder that extraordinary ideas often begin in the most ordinary places. CMO Jonathan Hill says: “Grenadier has an unusual origin story, so it never felt right to tell it in a conventional automotive way. What we liked about Born in a Pub was that it captures something true about the brand, a big idea beginning in an ordinary place and tells it with a bit of wit, craft and character.”

It’s certainly better than JLR’s recent efforts for its top of the range Range Rover (the business is on its way to WPP.) That’s not the only battle for Ineos though. Another good one from Wonderhood nevertheless.

MAA creative scale: 7.