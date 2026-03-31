Great Pitch Company expands in US

The Great Pitch company is expanding its presence in North America with a New York office headed by former Ogilvy exec Claire Morris (left.)

TGP works for agencies on pitch conversion and business development training. It says it had a 100% pitch conversion rate in 2024 and helped agencies win over £1.5 billion worth of business in 2025.

Founder and CEO Marcus Brown says: “Claire’s track record of retaining, growing and winning business along with her ability to build strong client relationships makes her ideal for the job. Combine that with her knowledge of both the Canadian and US market and that we’ve worked together before will provide rocket fuel to our own growth.”

Morris says: “Joining The Great Pitch Company is an exciting opportunity to focus my experience and passion on helping agencies win more and waste less in this dynamic and highly competitive North American market”