Gillian Anderson is a good look for M&S

Every now and then an agency gets to the point where everything it touches seems to turn to gold. Must be confidence. Adam&eveDDB had it for a while in the UK (it remains a top performer despite many changes) while Wieden+Kennedy did on both sides of the pond a decade or so ago until big supermarket assignments got in the way.

Mother is arguably more consistent than either, still turning out goodies over 30 years on. Here’s chief compliments officer Gillian Anderson for M&S’s new women’s fashions.

Just about impeccable, as is Ms Anderson who really does look better with age. Don’t really need one of the models reminding us that it is, indeed, Gillian Anderson (a nervous client?) so lose half a point for that.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.