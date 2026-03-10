Ete Davis joins LePub

Ete Davis, who has held a number of senior agency roles, is joining Publicis’ LePub as global chief operating officer. LePub, originally formed to handle Heineken, now holds a number of accounts including Tinder.

Davis (left) has been Dentsu Creative EMEA COO, CEO of Engine Creative and MD of Analog Folk. He also worked at AKQA. Davis says: “I’m excited to be a part of the next phase of LePub’s journey as we partner with future-facing brands, to harness our world-leading creativity and unique cultural insight capabilities to help them adapt, evolve and thrive in an ever increasingly complex, dynamic and intermediated environment.”

Publicis appears to be ploughing its own furrow amid the holding companies, adding to its creative resources through entities like LePub when its rivals are frantically downsizing. This, presumably, means it has access to more talent. LePub emerged this week as the most awarded creative agency according to WARC.