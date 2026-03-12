Dyson media sticks with post-merger Omnicom

Omnicom CEO John Wren isn’t given to too many pronouncements but he did remark that he felt client conflict was no longer the issue it was prior to merging with IPG.

It’s still rather early to say that he was right but what does seem to be happening is IPG accounts staying with the merged agency, seemingly happy to be under the Omnicom umbrella.

Dyson’s global media (most of it anyway apart from China) has decided to stay with Omnicom from its former IPG home, despite the blandishments of Publicis and WPP. Publicis still handles China while WPP had the business via Mindshare some years back. Dyson isn’t a massive account in global terms at around $500m but the decision will be a disappointment to WPP Media in particular which must have been hoping for some fall-out from the recent merger.

Omnicom Media CEO Florian Adamski says: “As Dyson continues its global media transformation journey, our partnership will bring enhanced technology, advanced data and analytics, faster go-to-market capabilities, improved targeting, increased media value, and a globally scalable model.”

My goodness. Wouldn’t just be a case of an experienced team and a fair price would it? The stuff media agencies come up with these days..