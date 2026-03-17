David Patton: when the creative shield finally breaks – where network agencies sometimes fail

For much of advertising history the chief executive of a network agency has been described primarily as the person responsible for growth, operational discipline and predictable financial performance across a complex organisation serving multiple clients and markets. Those responsibilities are real and necessary, particularly inside global networks managing complex client relationships and financial accountability. Yet that description, while accurate on the surface, misses the more important responsibility at the centre of any successful creative organisation.

Creative agencies are not machines designed to produce predictable output through rigid management systems, reporting frameworks and layers of corporate oversight. They are ecosystems built on fragile combinations of talent, trust, curiosity and creative ambition that allow ideas to emerge in ways that cannot be engineered through process alone.

Ideas rarely come from organisational charts or performance dashboards. They emerge from environments where talented people feel confident enough to challenge conventions, explore unexpected thinking and pursue ambitious solutions that cannot always be justified in advance through spreadsheets and reporting cycles.

When those conditions exist agencies produce work that shapes culture, builds powerful brands and delivers real commercial impact for clients. The CEO’s real responsibility is therefore not operational management or financial discipline alone, but protecting the environment that allows that work to exist in the first place.

When the work is right almost everything else tends to follow. Talented people want to stay and contribute, clients become more confident in the partnership and new business becomes easier to win. Morale strengthens, culture becomes more confident and the organisation gains momentum. Revenue and margin often improve not because they were engineered through management systems but because great work quietly pulls the entire organisation in the right direction.

Most often that responsibility sits with country CEOs running agencies inside local markets because they stand closest to the creative culture of the organisation while absorbing the pressure that flows down from the global network structure. In many ways the role resembles Captain America standing with his shield raised in front of something fragile and valuable that must be defended. The CEO stands between the creative culture inside the agency and the gravitational pull of the network system surrounding it.

Networks bring enormous advantages including scale, multinational clients and financial stability. At the same time those systems generate pressure as reporting expands, dashboards multiply and oversight steadily increases across the organisation.

Each request may appear rational in isolation, yet collectively they begin to suffocate the conditions that allow creative thinking to flourish. A strong CEO therefore becomes the buffer between those two worlds, building a constructive partnership with the network while shielding the agency from unnecessary interference and operational distraction.

At the same time the CEO must pump oxygen through the organisation by removing friction, simplifying decision making and maintaining focus on clients and ideas rather than internal bureaucracy. Under the right circumstances this balance can work well, allowing the agency to benefit from network scale while preserving the cultural conditions that make creativity possible.

Pressure inside large systems rarely remains stable. Reporting expands, scrutiny increases and the weight of the organisation above the agency gradually presses harder against the creative shield. Employees often recognise the moment the shield begins to crack because meetings that once focused on ideas and clients become dominated by dashboards, reporting cycles and internal approvals.

When the shield finally breaks the agency becomes exposed to the full gravitational pull of the corporate system surrounding it. Culture weakens, direction blurs and the creative currency that once defined the organisation begins to disappear. Without oxygen the ecosystem slowly suffocates and the creativity that once made the agency valuable begins to fade.

At that point the agency may still operate, clients may still be served and the business may continue to function. But the creative engine that the shield once protected has already begun to disappear.

David Patton has held senior positions at Jellyfish Pictures, The Mill, Y&R, Grey (both WPP) and Sony Europe. He is the incoming CEO of D&AD.