Dakotah Johnson dresses down for Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein famously did sexy with Brooke Shields back in 2018 and now it’s Dakotah Johnson’s turn, sans whips and handcuffs but still making the most of a pair of pomegranates.

We can show you a ‘making of.’

But not the real deal, you’ll have to follow the YouTube link for that.

Dakotah says: “Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on. I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and sexy on your own terms.”

Very sporting of her and it is pretty sexy. Makes the clothes look good too.

MAA creative scale: 7.