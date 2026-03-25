Chanel knows we can never get enough Margot Robbie & Kylie

Michel Gondry directed this new spot for Chanel, which features multiple Margot Robbies plus a few Kylie Minogues thrown in for good measure. The film references Gondry’s 2001 video for Kylie’s song “Come into my world” and the same tune provides the soundtrack here.

It’s a relaxed and joyful minute that manages to make a £5000 bag look like a casual purchase. Matthieu Blazy, who joined Chanel as creative director a year ago, has brought with him a youthful energy that the privately-owned brand will hope translates into better sales at a time when luxury brands are facing challenges.

Fashion brands seem to be doing advertising a lot better than FMCG these days (see also Gucci, Prada, and Burberry), perhaps because it’s a business where creativity is non-negotiable.

MAA creative scale: 8.5