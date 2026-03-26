Carla Alexander of Burns The Agency picks her Desert Island Ads

A desert island and I can only take five ads?

That feels like a very specific way to test how much I really love this industry.

Let’s see if they can at least keep me company.

Desert Island Ads

Magnum / Find your summer



I’d take it to a desert island because it’s a very clear example of how a brand can carve out its own niche and maintain it over time. Magnum doesn’t just sell a product; it sells a moment: that instant when you decide to stop and enjoy yourself. ‘Find Your Summer’ turns something as simple as eating an ice cream into a way of life, whilst always maintaining a carefully crafted and consistent aesthetic. It’s aspirational, yet at the same time very relatable, and that’s no easy feat

Bodyform / Womb Stories



I’d take it to a desert island because It’s one of those campaigns that reminds you just how far creativity can go when it connects with a profound human truth. It tackles topics that have historically been taboo—menstruation, fertility, pain, abortion—and does so with a sensitivity and courage rarely seen in this field. The blend of animation and reality gives it incredible narrative power. More than just an advert, it’s a piece that sparks conversation and redefines the brand’s role in people’s lives.

Wendys / Where’s the Beef?



I’d take it to a desert island because it demonstrates the power of a simple idea executed well. ‘Where’s the Beef?’ wasn’t just an advert; it was a phrase that transcended advertising and became part of popular culture. With very little, it managed to clearly differentiate the brand and have a real impact on the business. It’s the best reminder that you don’t always need to do something complex to achieve something great.

John Lewis / The Long Wait



I’d take it to a desert island because it’s a masterclass in emotional storytelling taken to the extreme of simplicity. For most of the advert, you don’t know what’s going on, and when you do understand, it strikes a chord in a very honest way. It’s a reminder that the best ideas aren’t always the most complex ones, but the ones that are best told.

And last but not least: The Guardian / 1986



A brilliant lesson on the power of perspective: how the same story can change completely depending on your point of view. It reminds you that first impressions are almost never the whole story.

Carla Alexander is managing director of Burns The Agency in Madrid.

…