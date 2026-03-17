British Airways ventures into an uncertain world

A new British Airways campaign is usually quite a big deal but this one seems too have slipped under the radar – or maybe directed that way in these troubled times, airlines included.

It’s another British Original, presumably from Uncommon, depicting a world in which things don’t exactly go to plan.

Is the point that BA is an oasis of calm when all around it’s anything but? It’s a little like Wonderhood Studios’ effort for Hargeaves Lansdown: somehow making it work in a dystopian world. Maybe focus groups are telling advertisers to get real, inhabit the world they do.

Not sure calm is quite the message we get. Clever to upend the passenger briefing.

MAA creative scale: 6.