Brandtech hires first UK CEO

David Jones’ Brandtech Group has enjoyed its share of good fortune, not least in staying away from public markets even though it has raised lots of cash from investors. It was also one of the first to trumpet the opportunities of AI.

Brandtech businesses include Jellyfish, Oliver, Gravity Road and AI platform Pencil. Now Jones has hired Lisa De Bonis (formerly of IPG’s Huge) and promoted Julie Hardy and Jeffrey Matisoff as CEOs for the UK, France and US respectively (all below, De Bonis centre.). They join Oliver’s Angela Tangas and Jellyfish CEO Nick Emery on the top team.

Jones says; “De Bonis is a huge talent, no pun intended, and I could not be happier to appoint Julie and Jeff, who have each played significant roles in the group’s success to date. Gen AI is a once in a generation opportunity for brands and clients and we are excited to be leading the disruption.”

De Bonis says: ““Brandtech is in a league of its own in GenAI. I’m very excited to join the team and help ambitious brands and clients gain a distinct creative advantage. We aren’t just talking about the technology, we are using it to elevate creative work and build smarter, faster marketing that drives real growth.”

Prior to Huge, De Bonis spent three years at Accenture Song (formerly Accenture Interactive), latterly as MD for the UK and Europe and European lead for experience re-imagination.

During her time, she was also the industry lead for communications, media, and technology for the UK and Ireland and also experience strategy and growth leader for European opportunities.