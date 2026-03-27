BBH wins Lastminute.com

Lastminute.com was one of those internet pioneers that seems like a museum piece in these less innocent times, so it’s timely for BBH to get the job of refreshing it all with a new brand platform. Usually this means about half an idea but BBH should be better than that.

Head of brand at the holdiday company Zoë Fidler says: “It’s an exciting time at Lastminute.com. Last-minute booking behaviour is increasing, our customer base is growing and we are in prime position to take on a category full of tropes.

“BBH fully embraced tackling this challenge from the first meeting we had. They immersed themselves in our audience and their zag philosophy is exactly what we need for the next stage of our growth.”

She says customers are looking for is “greater reassurance under increased financial pressures, geopolitical uncertainties and unreliable climate.” Something of an understatement as Trump rampages over the Middle East.