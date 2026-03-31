BBH discovers realism for Tesco – whatever next?

In its early, role-defining days BBH’s stuff was quite glossy. There was a decidedly model-like air to most of the characters in its ads, summing up the aspiration-obsessed 1980s perhaps.

These days people are not so obsessed by aspiration (outside a few gilded circles such as tech and finance), more concerned with getting by amidst the depredations of their governments and threats from overseas. A little calm and security is about tops.

Tesco and BBH are tapping into this across the board, rightly maybe as Tesco is so big these days it impinges on most people’s live in the UK. We’ve had the ‘Need Anything from Tesco’ over-arching campaign, now it’s presenting Tesco Mobile as the second most important thing for people after their friends and families, another bit of well-chosen realism. Even makes incessant mobile messages seem benevolent.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.