Aldi reviews creative account

Aldi is reportedly reviewing its creative account for what seems like most of the world (including the US and China) and also the UK where McCann Manchester has handled the business since 2005. It also survived a UK review in 2016.

Interestingly Aldi gave Pablo a spin for a recent campaign in Ireland.

Aldi’s ‘Kevin the carrot’ ads have topped most polls of most popular UK Christmas ads for years although the retailer itself has been pegged back in what looked like a remorseless drive to a top place among UK supermarkets, German discounter rival Lidl performing better in the most recent computations.