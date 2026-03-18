Aldi finally outs Tesco and Sainsbury’s

Aldi is reportedly reviewing its worldwide creative account, might the UK’s Pablo (not part of a network) be in with a shout? It’s been signed up by Aldi Ireland and here’s its second effort, for eggs.

And, at last, it features what’s been hiding in plain sight for years: number one and two in the market, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, trading off Aldi for the key element in their marketing. That is, matching Aldi prices on a relatively small number of products. Can’t these giants do better than that? Seemingly not.

A proper punch-up in the grocery market is well overdue.