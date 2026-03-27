Advertisers 1, Musk 0

A federal judge in Texas has thrown out Elon Musk’s lawsuit against advertisers on X who abandoned the site in the days shortly after his takeover. Social media site X sued the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) for co-ordinating action involving a number of such advertisers including Apple, Disney, IBM, Comcast and Warner Bros. The WFA subsequently beat a hasty retreat when Musk sued.

District judge Jane Boyle said: “The very nature of the alleged conspiracy does not state an antitrust claim, and the court therefore has no qualm dismissing with prejudice.”

Most big brands have now returned to X as the initial shock of Musk has worn off (is he any worse than the owners of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube?) and he’s become an on/off favourite of President Trump. Musk can console himself that his SpaceX business is reportedly likely to raise $75 billion from its forthcoming IPO.