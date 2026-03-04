Ace of Hearts wins Bupa – will it lead a new wave of creative agencies?

The London creative scene could do with some new contenders: Uncommon and New Commercial Arts have both had an impact but they’ve already succumbed to holding company blandishments, Uncommon to Havas, NCA to WPP.

Ace of Hearts, formed by former adam&eveDDB creative supremo Richard Brim, CSO Martin Beverley and former McCann CEO Polly McMorrow (all below) is the starrriest of the latest batch of contenders, helped, no doubt, by an arrangement with Germany’s Serviceplan. The agency has been hiring pretty serious creatives which probably indicates new business in the wings (these days clients are incredibly cagey about announcing a new agency, in case they tip off rivals they’re up to something.)

There are some clients you might call ‘new agency clients,’ Richard Branson’s various Virgin brands have fallen squarely into this cagey, doubtless partly because you get committed talent at budget rates. Now Ace of Hearts has announced it’s won private health company Bupa in a proper pitch, which does put the agency on the map.

It would now be a surprise if there were not more just waiting for client approval.