WPP creative agencies sound positive note

Ogilvy offshoot INGO is adding an Amsterdam hub to its existing operations in Stockholm, Hamburg and Zurich and has appointed Ogilvy’s Lucy Tone-McGurk as its first global chief client officer. INGO (below) works with clients including including IKEA, Deutsche Telekom and Burger King.

Tone-McGurk says: “I have been a huge fan of INGO for years for the work, the ambition and their clear belief that brands grow by showing up meaningfully in culture. I am thrilled to be joining Dan (Fisher, CCO and this exceptional team at such a dynamic moment for the network and I am excited to partner with ambitious clients to create brave work with cultural and business impact.”

At the same time another Ogilvy offshoot, David (named after David Ogilvy) has struck an optimistic note with the promotion of creative duos Pedro Sattin and Sébastien Rouvière, and Jason Burke and Erin Evon to group creative directors following what it calls a “breakout year.”

All of which is happening at the same time as WPP prepares to reveal details of its new entity WPP Creative (so far unconfirmed.) WPP Creative is reportedly encompassing Ogilvy, VML and AKQA, with no mention so far of separate entities T&P and Johannes Leonardo or detail about what’s going to happen to the likes of INGO and David. Some or all of these could find themselves ‘retired’ in the latest emanation from over-stressed HR departments trying to put a brave face on things.

We shall doubtless find out more next week.