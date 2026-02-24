Wonderhoood tells it like it is – even the British economy

Hargreaves Lansdown is a big UK investment platform, now with new private equity owners, so it’s trying to drum up business with a new campaign from Wonderhood Studios (as you do.) But that’s this? Could it be a dose of reality? Depicting a country (and economy by extension) that seems to lurch from one crisis to another? (As you mostly don’t.)

Indeed it is – but your money can actually do well despite of of this. The FTSE100, composed mainly of international companies, is actually at an all-time high, despite the depredations of Rachel Reeves and those supposed brainboxes in the UK Treasury.

HL marketing director Ciara Cox says: “For 45 years, Hargreaves Lansdown has helped people invest through political change, economic uncertainty, and moments of real national optimism. ‘Helping Britain Invest Through It All’ is a confident recommitment to that role.

“Created in partnership with Wonderhood, this campaign is about reminding people that successful investing isn’t about reacting to every headline. It’s about trust, perspective, and knowing your money is in safe hands with the UK’s #1 investment and savings platform. We’re incredibly proud of our heritage, our 2 million clients, and the role we continue to play in helping Britain build long-term financial confidence.”

Great things were expected of Wonderhood, which also contains a film and TV business, when it was formed by former Channel 4 and St Luke’s founder David Abraham. Somehow or other its undoubted ambition never quite found the right canvas in the early days but the rather fortuitous win (via a social project) of the Waitrose business has uncorked an agency in a rich vein of form. Much to do with CEO Alex Best, never one to compromise exacting creative standards.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.