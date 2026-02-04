Wonderhood debuts a space oddity for Waitrose

Waitrose has a spring in its step these days and now we’re introduced to Michael, a ‘gastronaut,’ who suffers terribly in space as he imagines all the goodies that aren’t on his menu. From Wonderhood Studios, with a nice earth-bound twist.

Waitrose is rather confounding the critics these days although it can still be surprisingly expensive for some items. But, apart from deadly rival M&S, it’s the only big supermarket not obsessed with matching Aldi prices and therefore doing the marketing for the German discounter.

Waitrose’s Nathan Ansell says: “Our customers are food lovers. They see food as more than fuel, but as a source of enjoyment. At Waitrose we get it – in fact, we share this love of food.

“Our new ‘Gastronaut’ campaign perfectly captures this spirit. It brings to life the extraordinary lengths food lovers would go to for their favourite food, even travelling across space.”

Wonderhood has given if the full ‘Major Tom’ here, the latest in a lively tenure.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.