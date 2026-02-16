Who Wot Why wins Hartley’s

Independent creative agency and production house Who Wot Why has been appointed as lead creative agency for Hartley’s, described as a heritage jam brand. Who Wot Why already works with Hartley’s, parent parent Hain Celestial.

Who Wot Why will lead the development of a new integrated platform, due to launch in August 2026. The work will span TV and Out of Home. The agency was appointed without a pitch, building on its existing relationship with Hain Celestial following its work on Ella’s Kitchen.

Founded in 1871 by Sir William Hartley, Hartley’s is one of the UK’s most established food brands. Who Wot Why’s FMCG experience includes work for The Tofoo Company, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Rude Health and Ella’s Kitchen.

Catherine Hicks, marketing & strategy director at Hain Celestial, says: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Who Wot Why on this important next chapter for our much loved brand, Hartley’s.”

Sean Thompson, co-founder and CCO at Who Wot Why, says: “Hartley’s is an iconic brand, it conjures up so many memories in people’s lives. We’re all about challenging and provoking with results-driven creativity and we want to shake up the category, wake up the consumers and put Hartley’s, back where it deserves to be.”