Watch out, there’s an AI ad about – Mother’s Super Bowl warning from Anthropic

Ads are coming to AI, Lord help us, but Anthropic’s first Super Bowl campaign for its Claude contender assures us it won’t have them. It’s enlisted agency Mother and ace director Jeff Low to show us how and why.

Anthropic says it’s focused on businesses, developers and helping problem solvers tackle important stuff, earning revenue through enterprise contracts and paid subscriptions. Over $9 billion in annual revenue is projected, none of it from advertising.

Chief communications officer Sasha De Marigny says: “Technology can be a bicycle for the mind – something that extends what humans are capable of. Or it can be another surface competing for your attention. We want Claude to be the former. By keeping Claude free of advertising incentives, the only thing it’s optimizing for is helping you do your best thinking.”

Andrew Stirk, head of brand marketing at Anthropic says: “People want an AI they can trust — one that’s focused solely on working for them. We want Claude to be that choice.”

Let’s hope Anthropic stays on the side of the angels and doesn’t follow OpenAI’s ChatGPT down the ad route.

Not an easy Super Bowl sell but Mother and director Low are two of the best in the business, determinedly un-flashy here.

MAA creative scale: 8.

*OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the ads are funny but misleading: “ I wonder why Anthropic would go for something so clearly dishonest. Our most important principle for ads says that we won’t do exactly this; we would obviously never run ads in the way Anthropic depicts them. We are not stupid and we know our users would reject that. I guess it’s on brand for Anthropic doublespeak to use a deceptive ad to critique theoretical deceptive ads that aren’t real, but a Super Bowl ad is not where I would expect it.”