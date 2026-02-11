Warburtons shows value of staying power

Here’s the kind of epic you don’t usually come across in February – Billy Faithfull’s Joyful and Triumphant for Jonathan Warburton (yes, he’s in it again too) with Morgan Freeman as the baker celebrates 150 years in business.

Starts off by being the now customary “Oh there’s a celeb here” and then gets quite serious as they delve into the history. Two ads in one in a way but at least they’re decent.

Warburtons has stayed faithfully with Faithfull since his WCRS days. He left as the agency embarked on its not wholly successful voyage via Engine to House 337 via Next 15. What’s left of it is now ensconced at Elvis. Could have learned something from Warburtons.

MAA creative scale: 6.