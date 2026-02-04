Uber Eats and Grubhub marshal celebs for Super Bowl eat-out

All sorts of stuff going on between Bradley Cooper and a spectacularly annoying Matthew McConaughey in this year’s Uber Eats Super Bowl ad from Special US. (McConaughey’s second appearance as the Super Bowl sceptic who says football’s all about food.)

There’s also an app to build your own commercial – a nice twist but somehow ominous, can’t we just have a film? Director Steve Rogers conjures up quite a drama.

Meanwhile rival Grubhub and agency Anomaly have enlisted George Clooney to point out that “Grubhub will eat the fees,” a snipe at others whose charges keep rising.

George’s fee per second must have been fairly eye-watering.

All of which surely proves McConaughey’s point.

A win for the rather more ambitious Uber Eats on points (8) although Grubhub makes its own (6). Uber Eats gets advertising and gets great work from Special here and Mother in the UK.