There’s no escaping Vodafone – even by leaving home

Vodafone, now incorporating Three, is doing its damndest to present itself as family friendly, particularly to Gen Z types in ‘Vodafone Together.’

Here’s one of them off to uni, only to be pestered constantly by calls from mother, granny, sister and heaven knows who else. Does she keep smiling?

Implausibly yes. Sure no-one who authored this nonsense really thinks this is what students are like. The only connection they’re really interested in is a text saying the money’s in your account – quite right too.

This campaign from Leo UK is so wholesome is makes you feel quite queasy.

MAA creative scale: 3.