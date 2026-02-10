The big winners in a below par Super Bowl ad fest

Who won the Super Bowl ad fest?

Why Budweiser of course (it usually does.) They’re all here, courtesy of LBB.

And USA Today’s ranking, the one most people seem to use.

Budweiser’s patriotic 2026 Super Bowl commercial won USA TODAY Ad Meter, the record 10th title for the beer brand, uniting a Clydesdale and a bald eagle for America’s 250th birthday.

Rounding out the top five were Lay’s, Pepsi, Dunkin’ and Michelob Ultra, each delivering memorable spots during the big game. The NFL also landed two Super Bowl spots in the top 20 with “Champion” finishing eighth and “You Are Special” 16th.

On the other end of things, Coinbase had another polarizing commercial and the crypto company finished last for the second time in five years. Other brands in the bottom five were Svedka, Ro, SalesForce and Wix

Here’s a full look at the 2026 USA TODAY Ad Meter rankings:

1. Budweiser – “American Icons” (4.00)

2. Lay’s – “Last Harvest” (3.80)

3. Pepsi – “The Choice” (3.50)

4. Dunkin’ – “Good Will Dunkin’” (3.48)

5. Michelob Ultra – “The ULTRA Instructor” (3.47)

6. Xfinity – “Jurassic Park … Works” (3.43)

7. Novartis – “Relax Your Tight End” (3.39)

8. NFL – “Champion” (3.38)

9. Bud Light – “Keg” (3.35)

t-10. Ring – “Be A Hero In Your Neighborhood” (3.33)

t-10. Amazon Alexa – “Alexaaaa+” (3.33)

12. Rocket and Redfin – “America Needs Neighbors Like You” (3.27)

13. State Farm – “Stop Livin’ on a Prayer” (3.26)

t-14. Dove – “The Game is Ours” (3.25)

t-14. Uber Eats “Hungry for the Truth” – (3.25)

16. NFL – “You Are Special” (3.23)

17. Blue Square Alliance Against Hate – “Sticky Note” (3.22)

18. Bosch – “Justaguy” (3.12)

19. Universal Orlando Resort – “Lil’ Bro'” (3.09)

20. Toyota – “Superhero Belt” (3.04)

21. Levi’s – “Backstory” (3.02)

22. Pringles – “Pringleleo” (2.97)

t-23. Google – “New Home” 2.94

t-23. Toyota – “Where Dreams Began” (2.94)

25. Hellmann’s – “Sweet Sandwich Time” (2.92)

26. T-Mobile – “Tell Me Why (T-Mobile’s Version)” – (2.85)

t-27. Liquid I.V. – “Take A Look” (2.77)

t-27. TurboTax ‘The Expert’ (2.77)

29. Kinder Bueno – “Yes Bueno 2026″(2.75)

t-30. Ritz – “RITZ Island” (2.74)

t-30. Instacart – “Bananas” (2.74)

32. Grubhub – “The Feest” (2.71)

33. He Gets Us – “More” (2.70)

t-34. MAHA Center Inc. – “MAHA Real Food by Mike Tyson” (2.64)

t-34. Boehringer Ingelheim – “Mission: Detect the SOS” (2.64)

t-36: Volkswagen – “The Great Invitation: Drivers Wanted” (2.63)

t-36. Apartments.com and Homes.com – “Can’t Live There” (2.63)

38. Cadillac Formula 1 – “The Mission Begins” (2.62)

39. Squarespace – “Unavailable” (2.59)

40. Fanatics Sportsbook – “Bet On Kendall” (2.55)

t-41. Hims & Hers – “Rich People Live Longer” (2.51)

t-41. Nerds – “Taste Buds” (2.51)

43. DraftKings – “DraftKings Live-ish Super Bowl LX” (2.50)

44. Oakley Meta – “Athletic Intelligence is Here – Part Two” (2.49)

45. OpenAI – “You Can Just Build Things” (2.48)

t-46. Anthropic – “Can I get a six pack quickly?” (2.45)

t-46 Oakley Meta – “Athletic Intelligence is Here – Part One” (2.45)

t-46. Novo Nordisk – “A New Way to Wegovy” (2.45)

49. Poppi – “Make it poppi” (2.44)

50. Wix – “Wix Harmony: The New Way to Create” (2.38)

51. SalesForce – “@MrBeast’s Vault” (2.32)

52. Ro – “Healthier on Ro” (2.23)

53. Svedka – “Shake Your Bots Off” (2.18)

54. Coinbase – “Everybody Coinbase” (2.06)

Hardly a vintage year with celebs and AI dominating.