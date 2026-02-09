Super Bowl: how many celebs would you like?

With AI you can do pretty much anything, including reimagining a comedy from 1995 with the appropriate actors.

Which is what Dunkin’ Donuts did last night in one of the Super Bowl ads that’s getting the most attention. And the agency? Artist Equity, the creative studio founded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, so celebrities really are taking over.

Could be a big rating TV show in there somewhere.

MAA creative scale: 7.